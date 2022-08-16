Pikk Hermann tower open to public on August 20

On Saturday (August 20), the 31st anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence, Pikk Hermann Tower will be open to visitors.

The tower will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it can be accessed from the Governor's Garden. Visitors will be given free tickets showing the time of entry to the tower. The number of free tickets is limited.

The celebrations will begin at 11 a.m. with a memorial ceremony at the August 20 Memorial Stone at Toompea.

Ants Veetõusme, president of the August 20 Club, will deliver a speech and the President of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) will lay flowers at the memorial stone on behalf of the Riigikogu.

At noon, the club will hold its annual meeting in the White Hall of Toompea Castle. Ratas and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will deliver the welcoming address to the Club. Club meber Johannes Kass will give the keynote speech.

The August 20 Club, founded in 1994, unites the people who were elected to the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia in 1990, and voted for the resolution to restore the independence of Estonia.

Thirty-one years ago, on August 20, 1991 at 11.03 p.m., the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia adopted the Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia, with 69 votes in favour.

--

