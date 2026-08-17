35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

The 35th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence will be celebrated at Toompea on Thursday (August 20) with a flag-raising ceremony, a free music concert and other public events.

On August 20, 1991 at 11.03 p.m., the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia adopted the Resolution on the National Independence of Estonia, with 69 votes in favour. The state that was proclaimed on February 24, 1918 was restored.

August 20 events at Toompea

At 7 a.m., the flag-raising ceremony will be held in the Governor's Garden.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and President of the August 20th Club Ants Veetõusme will deliver speeches. Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church Urmas Viilma will say a blessing.

The flag guards of the academic associations, patriotic organisations and schools will attend the ceremony in the Governor's Garden. Chamber choir Avis Animi, Mulgi Mixed Choir, mixed choir HUIK!, mixed choir Noorus and chamber choir of Tallinn School No. 21, conducted by Kristjan Õmblus, Ode Pürg, Leiu Ryland-Jones and Roland Viilukas, and Tallinn Police Orchestra, conducted by Riivo Jõgi, will perform at the ceremony.

The event can be followed on ETV and ETV+.

At 9 a.m., an ecumenical thanksgiving service will be held at St. Mary's Cathedral at Toompea. At the same time, a meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will take place in the Riigikogu.

Ceremony at the August 20th stone at the bottom of Toompea, Restoration of Independence Day 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

At 10 a.m., flowers will be laid at the August 20 Memorial Stone.

Member of the August 20th Club Ants Käärma will deliver a speech at the ceremony; President of the August 20th Club Ants Veetõusme will lay the flowers. Memorial bouquets will also be laid on behalf of the President of the Republic of Estonia, the Riigikogu, the Government of Estonia, the 4 May Declaration Club of Latvia and the Signatories of the Independence Act Club of Lithuania.

At 11 a.m., a postage stamp dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence will be presented in the White Hall of Toompea Castle.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar, Chairman of the Board of Omniva Martti Kuldma, representative of the August 20th Club Aldo Tamm and designer of the stamp Jaan Saar will speak at the ceremony. The stamp depicts the legendary gavel stroke, colours of the Estonian flag and joyful people. The first day cover focuses on the Singing Revolution and the postmark on the Resolution of the Supreme Council on the National Independence of Estonia. All who are interested can acquire the stamp from Omniva's tent in front of Toompea Castle from 3 p.m.

August 20 Club, Restoration of Independence Day 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

At 12 noon, the August 20 Club and the 15th Riigikogu will hold a joint formal sitting.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar, President of the Republic Alar Karis and President of the August 20th Club Ants Veetõusme will deliver speeches.

President of Iceland Halla Tómasdóttir, Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mieriņa and Andris Teikmanis from the 4 May Declaration Club of Latvia, and Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Juozas Olekas and President the Signatories of the Independence Act Club of Lithuania Birute Valionyte will address the sitting.

Mixed choir HUIK!, conducted by Ode Pürg, will sing at the sitting.

The sitting will be broadcast by ETV and ETV+.

At 1 p.m., the naming ceremony and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque will take place in the Riigikogu Conference Hall, during which the hall will be named the August 20 Hall.

Vice-President of the Riigikogu Arvo Aller, representative of the August 20th Club Ignar Fjuk and member of the Riigikogu Jaak Valge will speak at the naming ceremony.

At 3 p.m., the free concert "Voice of the Past. Sound of the Future" will begin in the Governor's Garden. At the concert, Estonian folk music will meet modern electronic musical language.

The concert will feature performances by SADU, NOËP, Puuluup, EiK, Duo Ruut, Sander Mölder, bagpipe quartet and percussions quartet. At the concert, the artists will open up a world that transcends stylistic boundaries, where traditional runic verse, folk instruments, drum machines, and electronic textures create an entirely new sonic experience.

The concert can be followed on ETV and ETV+.

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