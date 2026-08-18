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Tune in: ERR picks on Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day

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Students from Tallinn School No. 21 raising the flag on Toompea Castle's Tall Hermann tower.
Students from Tallinn School No. 21 raising the flag on Toompea Castle's Tall Hermann tower. Source: Government Office
News

August 20 marks 35 years since Estonia regained independence. Join the celebrations with ERR's live coverage, specials, films and music on TV, online and on the airwaves.

As events marking the anniversary take place in Tallinn, Narva and beyond, check out a selection of Thursday's Restoration of Independence Day programming on ERR below.

WATCH LIVE

6:55 a.m. — flag-raising ceremony at Tallinn's Toompea Castle
ETV, ETV+, ETV2 (Estonian Sign Language) and ERR.ee

The day begins with a ceremonial raising of the Estonian flag atop Tallinn's Tall Hermann tower, marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Estonian independence.

3 p.m. — "Voice of the Past, Sound of the Future" concert
ETV, ETV+, ERR.ee

A Restoration of Independence Day concert featuring performances by Sadu, NOËP, Puuluup, EIK, Duo Ruut and Sander Mölder.

6 p.m. — Presidential Rose Garden reception
ETV, ERR.ee

President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis host the annual Restoration of Independence Day reception in the Rose Garden at Kadriorg, including Karis' final Independence Day address as president.

Astrid Kannel in front of Toompea Castle and Tall Hermann tower in Tallinn. Source: Iris Tähema/ERR

LISTEN IN

all day — all Estonian music
Raadio 2

On August 20, Raadio 2 will play exclusively Estonian music all day, with listener request show "Fresh and Free Country 35" taking song requests from noon to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. — "Simply Nostalgia"
Klassikaraadio

Host Kaisa Jõhvik brings listeners nostalgic favorites.

3:05 p.m. — "Hunger for Sound"
Vikerraadio

Musicians Riina Roose, Margus Minn and Ivo Linna look back at the tense summer of 1991 and what it meant to write, record and perform patriotic songs live as Estonia's Singing Revolution continued.

8 p.m. — Duo Ruut concert with the Estonian National Male Choir (RAM)
Klassikaraadio

Featuring songs from Duo Ruut's latest album, "Ilmateade," arranged for male voices and ensemble.

Joosep Matjus' "The Wind Sculpted Land." Source: film still

FILM PICKS

7:30 a.m. — "The Wind Sculpted Land" (2018)
ETV+

Joosep Matjus' award-winning documentary exploring Estonia's wild landscapes, wildlife and migratory birds. Narrated by Hannes Kaljujärv.

10:45 a.m. — "Director of the Riigikogu" (2021)
ETV

A documentary about Ülo Nugis, who chaired the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia during the decisive days of August 1991. Written by Hannes Rumm and directed by Toomas Lepp.

12:55 p.m. — "August 1991" (2005)
ETV

A TV dramatization follows the events of August 19-21, 1991, down to the minute, as Estonia restores its independence amid a Soviet crackdown and a failed coup attempt in Moscow. Written and directed by Ilmar Raag.

Rein Taagepera in the documentary "Taagepera." Source: film still

2 p.m. — "Taagepera" (2019)
ETV2

A portrait of diaspora Estonian political scientist Rein Taagepera, focusing on his years in exile, political activism and later return to Estonia and academic career in Tartu. Written by Trivimi Velliste and directed by Peeter Simm.

9:10 p.m. — "Truth and Justice" (2019)
ETV+

Tanel Toom's award-winning feature film adaptation of the first novel of A. H. Tammsaare's eponymous early 20th-century series.

11:15 p.m. — "O2," or "Dawn of War" (2020)
ETV

Margus Paju's spy thriller follows an Estonian intelligence officer hunting a Soviet double agent.

"O2." Source: Karl Anders Vaikla

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Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

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