Delfi poll: Nearly a third back Ülle Madise as next president

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise was the people's pick for president by nearly a third of respondents to a survey, Delfi reported .

The research, conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute on behalf of Delfi, found Madise the preferred pick by 32 percent of respondents who expressed an opinion on a given figure.

However, its timing, earlier on this month, meant one potential candidate who has emerged since then was not included in the questionnaire.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) candidate Mart Helme was in second place with 11 percent. Support for other potential candidates was below 10 percent, Delfi reported on Tuesday.

New Estonian ambassador to the U.S. Hannes Hanso picked up 9 percent support, diplomat Jüri Luik 8 percent, businessman and banking expert Indrek Neivelt 7 percent, while Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov polled at 5 percent. Two more diplomats whose names have been mentioned in connection with a presidential bid, Maive Rute and Matti Maasikas, polled at 3 percent and 2 percent respectively, while piano-making businessman Indrek Laul polled at 1 percent.

At the time the survey commenced, Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) Rector Tiit Land had not yet been put forward as a candidate and so was not included by name in the results. Land has since been seen as a front-runner.

Of those who expressed an opinion on a candidate, 22 percent selected the "another candidate" option, Delfi reported, stating that this meant "Madise cannot currently be described as an overwhelming favorite of the people," noting that when those who answered "don't know" are included, her rating is 22 percent.

Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

The survey found "don't know" responses to the presidential question among 22.8 percent of citizens whose first language is Estonian, versus 59.9 percent whose primary language is other than Estonian. By ethnicity, 21.7 percent of native Estonian speakers declined to name a favored candidate, compared with 61.7 percent of citizens of other ethnicities, meaning primarily Russian speakers.

Ida-Viru County had the highest "don't know" share at 50.7 percent, versus 23.2 percent in Southern Estonia, 22.5 percent in Western Estonia, 26.3 percent in Central Estonia and 31.2 percent in Northern Estonia.

By party, Madise's support was highest among Social Democrats (SDE) supporters (49.9 percent), followed by Parempoolsed (46.6 percent), Reform (45.6 percent) and Isamaa (38.7 percent) voters and supporters. This suggests she is seen as a politically neutral candidate.

Respondents who stated they are supporters of the Center Party backed Madise in 23.3 percent of cases, while 38.9 percent chose "another candidate."

Among EKRE supporters, Madise rated at 9.5 percent, while party founder Mart Helme received 65.3 percent.

"Don't know" responses were 44.1 percent among Center supporters, versus 18.5 percent with SDE supporters, 18.4 percent from Isamaa backers, 14.7 percent of EKRE voters, 11.7 percent for Reform and 5.1 percent for Parempoolsed.

Tiit Land. Autor/allikas: Iris Tähema/ERR

Turu-uuringute AS conducted the presidential survey on behalf of Delfi from August 6-12, with 902 Estonian citizens aged 18 or over surveyed.

Of the names mentioned above, Madise, Land, Hanso, Rute and Laul have expressed an interest in running. Beyond that, Madise is backed by 62 MPs, where the signatures of 21 are needed to run as a candidate. Land has been meeting with independent MPs, a significant force given there are now 20 of them. One of these independents, Kalev Stoicescu, stated earlier in the week Land would receive the required 21 signatures to run.

Estonia's presidents are not directly elected by the people, but by the Riigikogu in the first instance, moving to a regional electoral college if this is inconclusive. A minimum of 68 votes at the 101-seat Riigikogu are required to elect a president there, meaning cross-party support between coalition, opposition and independent MPs is needed.

Nominations are open from Friday, August 21 to Monday, August 24. The three Riigikogu ballots are on September 2 and 3.

An ongoing vox pop being run by Delfi publication Maaleht found Madise to be the clear favorite with 39 percent support as of early Tuesday morning. Madise was followed by Helme at 25 percent, then Land (17 percent), from 5,329 votes cast. Eight percent voted "none of the above," 6 percent said their favored figure is not running, and 5 percent picked "another candidate."

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