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Center Party backs Tiit Land for Estonia's presidency

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Tiit Land on meeting with the Center Party Riigikogu faction and party leader Mihhail Kõlvart (left).
Tiit Land on meeting with the Center Party Riigikogu faction and party leader Mihhail Kõlvart (left). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
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At the joint meeting of the Center Party's board and its Riigikogu faction, it was decided to support the candidacy of Tallinn University of Technology rector Tiit Land in the presidential election.

The decision to support Land was not unanimous, because there were also supporters of Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. "So we have two strong candidates, and we expect a substantive debate," said Center Party chairman Mihhail Kõlvart.

Kõlvart did not answer how the votes within the Center Party will be divided on September 2 election day. He said that the votes will come from the entire faction. "We proceed from the assumption that Tiit Land is our candidate in the Riigikogu and that he could become a dignified president," he said.

Kõlvart did also not say whether the Center Party would nominate Land in the second round of voting if necessary. He stated that Madise received many signatures, and in order for competition to emerge, support is needed for Land as well. "This is also one of the reasons why we are ready to support him," Kõlvart noted.

According to Kõlvart, Estonia needs a president who can unite society, stand up for Estonia's interests, and act in a politically independent manner.

"Tiit Land's strengths are his academic and international background as well as his long leadership experience. These qualities have brought recognition and public support also to the current president, Alar Karis," Kõlvart said. "I consider Tiit Land's political neutrality very important. The president should not be the representative of one party or political force, but the president of all Estonia."

The Center Party considers it important that real presidential elections take place, not the appointment of a head of state, and therefore the presence of at least two candidates is necessary from the standpoint of democracy, Kõlvart added.

"The meeting with Tiit Land showed that he is a person who can approach complex questions substantively and pragmatically. We talked about various topics important for Estonia — energy, demography, education, the economy and international relations. Tiit Land's readiness to discuss these issues in depth left a very good impression. He does not seek ideological confrontation, but solutions," the Center Party chairman said.

According to Kõlvart, one of the most important tasks of the next president will be to restore trust in Estonian society and to be a unifier of different worldviews and social groups. "Estonian society has in recent years become increasingly polarized. We need a president who can listen to different people, look for common ground, and bring to the same table even those whose views differ greatly. Tiit Land has the prerequisites for this," he noted.

Kõlvart said that Tiit Land's long experience in leading universities gives him good preparation for standing up for Estonia's science, education and innovation. "Estonia's competitiveness depends greatly on whether we can be innovative, educated and open to new solutions. Tiit Land understands these issues deeply, and as president he could be a strong advocate for these fields," Kõlvart said.

The Center Party's faction has seven MPs in the Riigikogu, and in addition they can count on Peeter Ernits, making a total of eight MPs. To nominate a presidential candidate, at least 21 MPs' support signatures are required. This means that to nominate Land, the Center Party would need support from Isamaa (eight in the faction, but 11 MPs in total) as well as from at least two independents.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise had 63 signatures as of Tuesday.

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Editor: Merilin Leetna, Argo Ideon

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