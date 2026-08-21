Public opinion poll identifies Madise as top presidential choice

Estonian residents most prefer Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise for president among the candidates presented so far, according to an Emor survey commissioned by ERR. Madise was the most popular choice among voters of every party except EKRE.

In the nationwide survey of 1,141 respondents conducted by Emor from August 12–19, 35 percent said they would like to see Madise as president. The second‑most common response was "don't know," chosen by 18 percent.

Among the listed candidates, Tiit Land followed with 14 percent and Mart Helme with 12 percent. Six percent would like Jonatan Vseviov as president. Maive Rute and Indrek Laul each received two percent.

Twelve percent chose "someone else." Within that group, respondents spontaneously mentioned names such as Alar Karis, Marina Kaljurand, Hannes Hanso and others.

Among Estonian-speaking respondents, support for Madise was even higher at 43 percent. Land followed with 16 percent, Helme with 12 percent and Vseviov with seven percent. Nine percent of Estonian respondents could not name a preference.

Among respondents of other nationalities, 35 percent could not name a preferred candidate for Estonia's next president. Madise received 20 percent support in this group, Helme 11 percent, Land nine percent and Vseviov four percent.

Support among party voters

Emor also highlighted candidate support among voters of different parties. Madise was the top choice among voters of every party except EKRE.

Her strongest support came from Reform Party voters (65 percent). She was also clearly the most popular choice among Social Democratic Party voters (52 percent) and Isamaa voters (48 percent), who announced their preference last on Tuesday. Among Parempoolsed voters, 57 percent supported Madise, and among Eesti 200 voters, 42 percent.

Madise was also the narrow favorite among Center Party voters: 22 percent prefer her as president, while 20 percent prefer Land. Similar shares of Center Party voters said they did not know their preference (21 percent) or would prefer someone else (20 percent).

Land's strongest support came from Parempoolsed voters (23 percent). He also received above‑average support among Isamaa and Center Party voters (20 percent each). His lowest support came from EKRE voters (six percent) and from Social Democratic Party and Eesti 200 voters (10 percent each).

As expected, Helme had the strongest support among EKRE voters: 75 percent would like him as president. Eight percent of EKRE voters supported Madise and six percent supported Land.

Vseviov was the second‑most popular choice (20 percent) among Eesti 200 voters.

Madise favored by women and higher‑educated voters

Madise's support is higher among women: 39 percent of women and 31 percent of men prefer her as president.

Fifteen percent of men and 12 percent of women prefer Land. Helme is even more favored among men, with 15 percent support, compared with nine percent among women.

Madise is the top choice in all age groups. Her highest support was among the youngest (ages 16–24) and oldest (75+) respondents: 50 percent and 44 percent, respectively.

Her lowest support was among respondents ages 35–49 (26 percent). In that group, Helme was the second‑most popular with 14 percent.

Support for Madise increased with education level: 25 percent of respondents with basic education, 34 percent with secondary education and 39 percent with higher education preferred her.

Helme's support was highest among respondents with basic education (19 percent) and lowest among those with higher education (seven percent).

Land's support was 17 percent among respondents with basic and higher education, but lower among those with secondary education (11 percent).

Emor conducted the survey from August 12–19. A total of 1,141 people aged 16 and older responded. The survey was conducted online, with a margin of error of ± 2.8 percent.

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