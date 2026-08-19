TalTech rector concedes presidential race as Ülle Madise emerges as sole candidate

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise is likely the only candidate at the presidential elections, Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) Rector and potential candidate Tiit Land said.

Land, who had been proposed as a candidate mostly by fellow academics, effectively conceded his candidacy at the presidential elections to be held at the Riigikogu on September 2-3.

Land had met with most Riigikogu party factions, but opposition Isamaa declaring in favor of Madise Tuesday afternoon and joining the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democrats, tipped the balance.

"Today's arithmetic at the Riigikogu shows that only one worthy candidate is to be nominated for the vote there. I wish Ülle Madise success and perseverance," Land announced.

While Madise already saw 63 MPs sign in her favor as candidate even before Isamaa made its decision, Land currently only has clear backing from the Center Party, with eight MPs, plus "several" of the 20 independent MPs, but not enough to reach the 21 signatures needed to nominate.

Land added he had always been, and if necessary would continue to be, ready to engage in substantive debate on Estonia's future and to present his vision of the president's role in that future. This even included the presidential electoral process itself.

Ülle Madise has now emerged not only as the frontrunner but also the sole presidential election candidate, two days before the four-day registration window opens. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"For me, the meetings with the members of the Riigikogu were very valuable. There are many issues Estonia needs to discuss, including the procedure for electing the president – should the head of state continue to be elected at the Riigikogu with cross-party support, or should we opt for direct elections in the future?" Land added.

Land thanked all who had backed his nomination, particularly his fellow university rectors and the president of the Estonian Academy of Sciences.

Land was a latecomer to the list of potential runners, only emerging last week, but soon emerged as a potential challenger to Madise. The latter only declared her intention to run at the start of this week.

The candidate nomination window is August 21-24, with only those figures with 21 or more MPs' signatures to their name able to register. August 20 is a national holiday.

With Isamaa's backing, Madise now has more than 68 signatures, the number needed to elect a president in the 101-seat Riigikogu, though the three secret ballots are on September 2-3. If inconclusive, the process would move to the 208-member electoral college.

Center Party still sticking with Land

The Center Party parliamentary group chairman Lauri Laats told ERR that while Land will most likely be unable to secure the 21 signatures needed at the Riigikogu, this was the reason why "we like him even more, as he is able to put simple things together and logically deduce what is going to happen."

Lauri Laats. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Land was also more likely to reach the 21-signature benchmark than other potential candidates who had emerged recently, notably diplomats Maive Rute and Hannes Hanso, and piano-maker Indrek Laul, Laats continued.

Both Center and Land still want a debate with Madise, Laats went on, adding he "hopes Madise takes advantage of this opportunity."

"We will not change our minds; the Center Party will not be pushed around," he said, noting that if the process goes to the electoral college, Laats will be in a stronger position then, having debated Madise.

Laats said his party had not made any final decisions on how to vote come September 2.

Editor's note: This piece was updated to include comment from Lauri Laats.

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