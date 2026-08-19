Holdout MP declines to endorse justice chancellor as presidential candidate

A Riigikogu member who had held out on signing for Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise's presidential bid now says she will not endorse Madise or any other candidate.

Züleyxa Izmailova, now an independent MP, said Madise already has enough signatures to be nominated and does not see how her signature would be particularly important.

"Ülle Madise has by now more than enough signatures required for her nomination, so at the moment I do not see how my signature would be particularly important," Izmailova said.

While 21 MPs' signatures are required to register as a candidate, 68 or more votes are required at the Riigikogu to get elected president in the secret ballots on September 2-3.

Reform Party Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga had said last week Izmailova had told him she would have been willing to vote for Madise.

However, Izmailova had previously criticized Madise for attending a book launch featuring author Peeter Helme, who had been convicted of a child sex offense, adding Madise could not count on her vote for that reason.

Most recently, on Monday evening, Izmailova noted a meeting with Madise planned for that day had been postponed over scheduling issues, but that when one does go ahead, she would be quizzing the justice chancellor on issues including women's and children's rights and young people's mental health, as well as on environmental and climate issues.

Izmailova, formerly of the Social Democrats (SDE), said she has no plans to sign her endorsement signature for any other candidate either. This means Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) Rector Tiit Land, the main challenger to Madise two days before candidate registration opens, is not likely to be the beneficiary of Izmailova's decision.

Izmailova also criticized the handling of the presidential electoral process through the summer, saying Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and his party "have to take the blame for that" along with Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar. "I do not think they have been up to the task of managing this process," Izmailova added.

With the opposition Isamaa announcing on Tuesday it backed Madise on top of the 63 signatures to run she could already count on from the Reform, Eesti 200 and Social Democratic parties, the justice chancellor has far more than the 21 signatures required to register as a candidate, and is also the clear favorite in the race.

The window for registering presidential candidates runs from this Friday, August 21, to the following Monday, August 24.

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