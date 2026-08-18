Ex-Reform MP: No one's collecting signatures for Land's presidential bid

MP Meelis Kiili says there is no organized push to gather signatures to nominate TalTech rector Tiit Land for president, despite efforts to rally support among independents.

Kiili, who left the coalition Reform Party recently, told ERR Tuesday he has signed in support of nominating Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) rector Tiit Land, but is not collecting signatures from others.

"There is no such campaign to collect signatures," he said, adding that he is no campaign leader either.

According to Kiili, independent MPs have discussed the candidates and will decide individually whether to back Land or Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise for president.

"What the Center Party and Isamaa decide is up to them," he added.

The Center Party announced later Tuesday afternoon that it would be backing Land's bid.

Fellow independent MP Tõnis Mölder, meanwhile, said Kiili, Kalev Stoicescu and Leo Kunnas are gathering signatures for Land and have approached both Isamaa and Center about supporting the rector's nomination.

"That would pave the way for Land to secure at least the 21 signatures he needs to be officially nominated for president," Mölder explained.

Combined with party defectors, opposition parties Isamaa and Center have 19 MPs in the Riigikogu.

MP Tõnis Mölder. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Mölder said Kiili, Stoicescu and Kunnas are not individually lobbying lawmakers, leaving the decision on whom to support up to each MP.

Still on the fence

While Kiili confirmed that he and Kunnas have already signed Land's nomination, Mölder expects Stoicescu to sign soon as well, if he has not done so already.

So far, Mölder added, no other MPs have signed in support of Land.

He said he plans to discuss the candidates with fellow MPs Enn Eesmaa and Kersti Sarapuu before deciding whether and whom to support.

The Riigikogu will convene to elect the next president of Estonia on September 2, with candidates to be formally nominated August 21–24.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise confirmed Monday that she will run for president, and as of Tuesday has the backing of 63 of the Riigikogu's 101 MPs.

With enough signatures, TalTech rector Tiit Land could emerge as her rival.

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