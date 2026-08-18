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Isamaa backs Ülle Madise in presidential election

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Ülle Madise met with the Isamaa faction on Monday, August 17.
Ülle Madise met with the Isamaa faction on Monday, August 17. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Isamaa will support Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise's candidacy in the presidential election, party chair Urmas Reinsalu said. Just a few hours earlier, it became clear that the Estonian Center Party will support Tiit Land's candidacy.

Reinsalu said Isamaa's parliamentary group held a serious discussion on Monday with Chancellor of Justice Madise, who left a favorable impression. Reinsalu said Isamaa weighed rationally the signal Estonian society expects right now.

"When Isamaa was asked about supporting Chancellor of Justice Madise, our position was that we first want to understand honestly whether Madise is clearly a candidate," Reinsalu noted. Isamaa also wanted to hear Madise's view on how she would define the role of the presidency.

On Monday, Isamaa met with Madise, who confirmed her ambition to become president. Reinsalu said a key question for Isamaa was how Madise views her position and future outlook when running for president and, later, as a possible holder of that office.

Reinsalu thanked reserve major Riho Ühtegi, Maive Rute and Indrek Laul. "We met last week with Rector Land, and I want to acknowledge the rectors who nominated Land," Reinsalu said.

Isamaa's Riigikogu faction has eight members.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise announced officially on Monday morning that she will run for president of Estonia. "The president's constitutional duty is to safeguard what makes Estonia Estonia," Madise said.

The Riigikogu will convene to elect the president on September 2. A candidate may be nominated by at least one‑fifth of the Riigikogu, meaning at least 21 members.

Key dates:

  • August 21–24: candidate nominations
  • September 2: first round of voting in the Riigikogu
  • September 3: second and third rounds in the Riigikogu, if needed

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Editor: Merilin Leetna, Argo Ideon

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