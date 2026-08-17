Justice chancellor Ülle Madise to run for president

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise on Monday officially put herself forward as a candidate to be the next president of Estonia, ending weeks of speculation.

Estonia's president is elected by members of the Riigikogu and a candidate needs the support of 68 MPs of a total 101.

Discussions about potential candidates have been ongoing throughout the summer, and the election will take place at the start of September.

Madise, who is midway through her second seven-year term as chancellor of justice, is the top choice of the coalition parties, Reform and Eesti 200. Earlier this month, Madise said she would consider declaring herself a candidate if she had enough support from members of the Riigikogu.

On Monday, she said in a statement: "I am running for President of the Republic of Estonia. I feel great respect and humility as I write this. The role of the president carries the highest responsibility I could take on before the Estonian state and people."

Madise said she would meet with members of the Riigikogu on Monday to present her thoughts on the role of the president and answer MPs' questions.

"If I am elected President of the Republic of Estonia, I will accept with honor and humility the task of serving the Estonian people and the Estonian state as head of state," she wrote.

Presidential candidates are officially submitted August 21-24 and the election will take place on September 2. Further voting rounds will take place if no candidate wins enough votes during the first round.

Here is Ülle Madise's statement in full:

"I am running for President of the Republic of Estonia. I feel great respect and humility as I write this. The role of the president carries the highest responsibility I could take on before the Estonian state and people.

My views are no secret: Estonia's purpose is to be Estonia. Independence gives us the opportunity to do everything to make Estonia the best place to live, to raise children, to invent, to write poetry, to run a business. To preserve our language, culture and values; to be bold, to dream big and to make those dreams real.

The constitutional duty of the president is to safeguard what makes Estonia Estonia. Our people, language, culture, nature, freedom and peace. People are our greatest treasure. Everything possible must be done to ensure that children are born, that they can grow into good, educated individuals, do work they enjoy and receive fair pay, build a home and a family, and tie their lives to Estonia. For that, Estonia must be a good place to live. Clean nature, culture and atmosphere, freedom and responsibility, a caring and developing state.

Thirty‑five years ago, our freedom was reclaimed by people who dared more. Yes, today we have small generations. But let them become generations full of strength! If young Estonians have confidence, hope, initiative, education, well‑being and joy in life, we will build Estonia ever greater through cooperation between generations.

Estonia must carry more weight in the world. The president must be steadfast in opening doors and building bridges. This is not easy, but I am not afraid of those doors, thresholds, or rapid rivers. Estonia has much to offer the world, from the works and services to the products crafted by our people.

Who is suitable to be President of the Republic in the current circumstances will be decided by secret ballot in the Riigikogu or the electoral college. The Estonian state belongs to the Estonian people. The president belongs to their people.

As a presidential candidate, I am ready for open communication. Today and in the coming days, I will meet with members of the Riigikogu to present my views on the role of the president. I am also ready to answer questions from anyone else and explain my understanding of the president's role and responsibilities.

If I am elected President of the Republic of Estonia, I will accept with honor and humility the task of serving the Estonian people and the Estonian state as head of state.

Respectfully,

Ülle Madise"

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