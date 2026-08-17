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Land calls Madise a strong rival but says he will stay in the race

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Tiit Land.
Tiit Land. Source: Iris Tähema/ERR
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Madise's decision to run is positive, and she is a strong competitor, said Tallinn University of Technology rector Tiit Land about Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, who announced on Monday that she will run for president.

Land confirmed that his own bid for the presidency continues and that he will not be discouraged by Madise's decision to run.

"It is very positive that Madise publicly announced her decision to run, and it does not affect me in any way," Land said. He explained that Madise's candidacy opens the door for discussions in the coming weeks.

"Of course, I consider Madise a strong competitor," Land noted. He added that Madise is a good and capable chancellor of justice and a pleasant person.

Land said he has also thought about what distinguishes him from Madise. "I have worked on Estonia's future — education, science, technology and the next generation," he said. Land added that he has led large organizations and brought together different people, giving him international experience. "That is our difference, and I believe these are my strengths," he said.

On Monday it became known that Madise has hired a communications firm to advise her. Land noted that he does not currently have a specific communications firm behind him, but he has many advisers. "I have my good colleagues and rectors," he explained.

Chancellor of Justice Madise announced Monday morning that she is running for president of Estonia. Her opponent in the Riigikogu could be rector Land.

Last week, 62 members of the Riigikogu from Reform Party, Estonia 200 and the Social Democratic Party signed in support of nominating Madise as a presidential candidate. At least one‑fifth of the Riigikogu — a minimum of 21 votes — is required to nominate a candidate. Electing a president in the Riigikogu requires at least 68 votes.

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