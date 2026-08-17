Ülle Madise meets with MPs to discuss presidential candidacy

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, who announced that she has agreed to run for president, will meet with the Riigikogu parliamentary groups on Monday to discuss her candidacy with MPs.

Estonia's president is elected by members of the Riigikogu and a candidate needs the support of 68 MPs out of a total 101.

Madise, who is midway through her second seven-year term as chancellor of justice, is the top choice of the coalition parties, Reform and Eesti 200, as well as the opposition Social Democratic Party.

Last week, the three parties collected 62 signatures in support of nominating Madise as a presidential candidate. However, several more votes will be needed to elect her president.

In the meetings with Riigikogu parliamentary groups on Monday, Madise will discuss her thoughts on the role of the president and answer MPs' questions.

She will meet with the Center Party at 10 a.m., the biggest opposition party Isamaa at noon, SDE at 2 p.m., and with unaligned Riigikogu members at 3 p.m.

Madise will also meet with Reform's Mart Võrklaev at 1.30 p.m., who, unlike his party colleagues, has not yet given his signature in the Riigikogu in support of nominating Madise as a presidential candidate.

Last week, Madise said she would not run unless she had broad support for her candidacy.

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