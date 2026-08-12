Justice chancellor on presidency: My only criterion is maintaining an independent image

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said she would be prepared to run for president if she receives broad support across the Riigikogu, while stressing that she is not actively seeking the office and intends to maintain her political impartiality.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise told ERR in an interview she would be prepared to run for president if she receives sufficiently broad support from Riigikogu members, but stressed that she is not actively seeking the office and must remain politically impartial.

Madise said she has not put herself forward as a candidate, asked anyone to nominate her or reached any agreements with political parties. However, if enough MPs see her as an impartial and experienced candidate capable of serving as head of state, she believes accepting their nomination would be the responsible course.

"If members of the Riigikogu ask for my consent to be nominated as a presidential candidate, I will treat that proposal with great respect and accept it," Madise said.

She declined to specify a numerical threshold for sufficient support. Under Estonian law, 21 Riigikogu members are required to nominate a presidential candidate, but Madise indicated that simply securing the minimum number would not necessarily demonstrate the broad-based support she is seeking.

"It is not a question of the number of votes," she said. "My only criterion is that I maintain an image of impartiality, because I am, in substance and in practice, impartial."

Madise said a nomination should demonstrate that MPs across political lines are prepared to accept her as an impartial figure rather than the candidate of a particular party or political camp. She would not, however, require support from every party or dictate how MPs should vote.

Madise also said she could meet with parliamentary groups before becoming an official candidate if MPs begin collecting signatures in support of her nomination and such meetings can take place without compromising her impartiality. She stressed that she could not make promises to parties or enter into political agreements.

Asked whether she would resign as chancellor of justice to campaign for the presidency, Madise ruled out doing so. She said there was no substantive or formal reason for her to step down and noted that the Constitution provides for a serving chancellor of justice's term to end if they are elected president and take the oath of office.

"I am not seeking to leave my current office for another position," Madise said. "I have not put myself forward as a candidate, I have not asked anyone to nominate me, nor have I given my consent to be nominated."

Madise also rejected the idea of viewing Tallinn University of Technology Rector Tiit Land, whose name has also emerged in connection with the presidential election, as a rival.

"Since I have not put myself forward as a candidate and am not fighting to win the office, I do not look at it that way at all," she said.

Madise emphasized that she is familiar with the demands of the presidency and does not regard it as an attractive position to be pursued for its own sake.

"Doing the job well is just as difficult as serving as chancellor of justice," she said. "It is, above all, a very demanding way to serve the country."

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