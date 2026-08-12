X!

Justice chancellor on presidency: My only criterion is maintaining an independent image

News
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said she would be prepared to run for president if she receives broad support across the Riigikogu, while stressing that she is not actively seeking the office and intends to maintain her political impartiality.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise told ERR in an interview she would be prepared to run for president if she receives sufficiently broad support from Riigikogu members, but stressed that she is not actively seeking the office and must remain politically impartial.

Madise said she has not put herself forward as a candidate, asked anyone to nominate her or reached any agreements with political parties. However, if enough MPs see her as an impartial and experienced candidate capable of serving as head of state, she believes accepting their nomination would be the responsible course.

"If members of the Riigikogu ask for my consent to be nominated as a presidential candidate, I will treat that proposal with great respect and accept it," Madise said.

She declined to specify a numerical threshold for sufficient support. Under Estonian law, 21 Riigikogu members are required to nominate a presidential candidate, but Madise indicated that simply securing the minimum number would not necessarily demonstrate the broad-based support she is seeking.

"It is not a question of the number of votes," she said. "My only criterion is that I maintain an image of impartiality, because I am, in substance and in practice, impartial."

Madise said a nomination should demonstrate that MPs across political lines are prepared to accept her as an impartial figure rather than the candidate of a particular party or political camp. She would not, however, require support from every party or dictate how MPs should vote.

Madise also said she could meet with parliamentary groups before becoming an official candidate if MPs begin collecting signatures in support of her nomination and such meetings can take place without compromising her impartiality. She stressed that she could not make promises to parties or enter into political agreements.

Asked whether she would resign as chancellor of justice to campaign for the presidency, Madise ruled out doing so. She said there was no substantive or formal reason for her to step down and noted that the Constitution provides for a serving chancellor of justice's term to end if they are elected president and take the oath of office.

"I am not seeking to leave my current office for another position," Madise said. "I have not put myself forward as a candidate, I have not asked anyone to nominate me, nor have I given my consent to be nominated."

Madise also rejected the idea of viewing Tallinn University of Technology Rector Tiit Land, whose name has also emerged in connection with the presidential election, as a rival.

"Since I have not put myself forward as a candidate and am not fighting to win the office, I do not look at it that way at all," she said.

Madise emphasized that she is familiar with the demands of the presidency and does not regard it as an attractive position to be pursued for its own sake.

"Doing the job well is just as difficult as serving as chancellor of justice," she said. "It is, above all, a very demanding way to serve the country."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12.08

55 signatures and counting for Ülle Madise's presidential bid; parties meet with Land, Madise Updated

12.08

Fatboy Slim will perform in Estonia for the first time in November

12.08

New houses must be more accessible for people with special needs

12.08

Bill proposes banning people convicted of serious crimes from changing their name

12.08

Expert: Presidential election looks set to head to electoral college

12.08

Andrus Kaarelson: If we do not act fast investments will go to Latvia

12.08

Tartu University Hospital cutting back departments seeing fewer patients

12.08

Experts warn Estonia must act soon to fix health fund deficit or face higher patient costs

12.08

Satirical column. What does Estonia's political elite think about today's solar eclipse?

12.08

Tallinn's trolleybus service to reach Lasnamäe in 3 years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

10.08

Estonian rally driver hit with ban after Finland police booking

11.08

People from 224 different ethnic nationalities living in Estonia

10.08

Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

11.08

62-year-old traffic controller hit and killed by car at Tallinn pedestrian crosswalk

11.08

Kuressaare Airport closure raises tourism concerns during August peak

12.08

Post-WW2 baby boom did not happen in Estonia due to repressions

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up

11.08

Robot mower sales surge in wake of wider selection and lower prices

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo