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Gallery: Tallinn's TV Tower exhibition spotlights Estonian-German ties

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A new bilingual exhibition at the Tallinn TV Tower explores Estonia's cultural ties with Germany through the personal stories of several prominent Estonians.

"One Language — Many Stories," which opened August 11, features photos and stories about the connections Estonians such as composer Arvo Pärt, neuroscientist Jaan Aru, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise and former Narva mayor Katri Raik have with Germany and the German language.

The traveling exhibition is part of the TV Tower's celebration of the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Estonian independence as well as the August 1991 events when the tower was defended from Soviet forces, becoming an important symbol of resistance.

Estonia and Germany also restored formal diplomatic relations on August 28, 1991, making the anniversary a shared milestone.

Tallinn TV Tower Foundation board member Kertu Saks noted that over the past 35 years of regained independence, Estonia has maintained close ties with the rest of the world, on both the state and interpersonal levels.

"We often underestimate the role that personal connections in culture, education and business can play in relations between countries," she said. "This exhibition is about those connections, and the deep respect they can foster for another country's culture and language."

The exhibition was created by the German Embassy in Tallinn, with texts by Kirstel Trell and photography by Christian Gogolin and Iris Kivisalu.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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