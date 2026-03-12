X!

Goethe-Institut's 'Ministry of Curiousness' opens in Tallinn this March

"Staying." Source: Sophie Kirchner
The Goethe-Institut is set to reopen its "Ministry of Curiousness" in Tallinn from March to mid-May, providing a space where creativity, knowledge and the joy of discovery intertwine.

The "Ministry of Curiousness" includes over 15 cultural and educational events the Estonian capital between March 14 and mid-May.

"The desire to discover something new leads us to look beyond the familiar horizons. We remind our audiences that the world is full of possibilities, full of sparks waiting to be noticed," said Maren Niemeyer, director of the Goethe-Institut Tallinn.

"In terms of educational cooperation, we are pleased to support great teachers and offer learners many real-life language opportunities and inspiring experiences through various projects," explained Helen Aedla, head of language programs at the Goethe-Institut Tallinn.

Among the expected highlights is the song and music project "Lautstark," which brings together young and talented German learners from all over Estonia for the 15th time this spring.

The project culminates in a final concert in Tallinn on May 9.

The film series "Visible: Queer Stories of Growing Up and Freedom" is also taking place, with the first screening at Kino Artis on March 29.

The Whole World a Bauhaus. Source: Andreas Körner

In April, Sophie Kirchner's photo exhibition "Staying"opens on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), while music ensembles from Germany will be in Estonia to perform in Tallinn, Pärnu and Tartu.

"The cultural program offers fresh perspectives on various current civil‑society topics. Through art, we aim to create environments that spark curiosity and invite audiences to exchange ideas," said Markus Köcher, manager of the institute's cultural program.

In early May, the exhibition "The Whole World a Bauhaus" will also open at the Estonian Museum of Applied Arts and Design. "In the CCI sector, the Goethe-Institut focuses on strengthening and connecting support organizations in the cultural field. The CCI Contact Desk concentrates on activities that enhance international cooperation in the Baltic Sea region," explained Contact Desk Coordinator Jaan Ulst.

The "Ministry of Curiousness" is an event series showcasing the activities of the Goethe-Institut in Estonia. The first edition took place in 2024 in Tartu.

More information, including the full program is available (in German and Estonian) here.

Editor: Michael Cole

