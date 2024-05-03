Goethe Institut marks 25 years in Estonia with 'Ministry of Curiousness'

The Goethe Institut's 'Ministry of Curiousness.'
The Goethe Institut's 'Ministry of Curiousness.' Source: Goethe Institut Estonia
This year, the Goethe-Institute Estonia is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of events, including a pop-up institute entitled the "Ministry of Curiousness," as part of the Tartu 20204 European Capital of Culture program.

"Estonia has been a member of the European Union for twenty years, Tartu is the European Capital of Culture and the Goethe-Institut in Tallinn is celebrating its 25th anniversary. So we have every reason to celebrate in 2024 and the Ministry of Curiosity is the perfect place to do so," said Conrad Doberauer, director of the Tallinn Goethe Institut.

"Over the course of two weeks in the 'Ministry', we will try to look to the future: how diverse is our society? How inclusive can we live? How diverse is our society? What does sustainability mean for us? How will we learn languages in the future? How do we feel in Europe?" he added.

On  Friday, May 3, the Goethe-Institut is inviting parents and language learners to a discussion on "A rich (foreign) language heritage - how to get there?" the panel includes a number of prominent experts and is both preceded and followed by the bilingual Seite 2 exhibition "Eine Sprache - viele Geschichten" ("One Language - Many Stories"), in which prominent Estonians will discuss their connections to the German language and culture.

On Saturday, May 4, in cooperation with Tartu's Paranduskelder, there will also be a special "repair café." Anyone whose bicycle needs fixing is free to bring it along, where, with the help of the experts on hand, they will be able to repair it together.

The same day, the Goethe-Institut will also present its early German project "Frühes Deutsch," enabling children to discover the world of German with their parents. The event starts at midday at Plantarium by Jardin.

In addition, the Estonian National Library's Pop-Up Library will also be on hand at Plantarium by Jardin on both Friday and Saturday (May 3 - 4) between midday and 5 p.m., with visitors able to borrow Estonian and German-language thrillers, as well as books in German.

Further events are also planned as part of the " Ministry of Curiousness" initiative in Tartu until May 11.

More information about the program (in Estonian and German) is available here.

