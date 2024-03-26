Gallery: Street artist Gutface's first solo exhibition on show in Portugal

Street artists Gutface's solo show
An Estonian street artist's first solo exhibition "Street Gnomes"⁠ opened in Portugal earlier this month and explores the folklore of garden gnomes.

Gutface, also known as Ingmar Järve, is a freelance artist, illustrator and graphic designer based in Tartu. In recent years he has toured Europe with the street art festival Stencibility's exhibition "Hello Mister Police Officer". ⁠

In "Street Gnomes" he uses a variety of mediums – from ceramics and tufted carpets to risography and street art.

"The exhibition opens the door to the everyday lives of mysterious and hilarious street gnomes, where characters otherwise invisible to the human eye scurry between danger cones, traffic signs and roadblocks on a mission to protect city dwellers and keep the city as a system functioning," Gutface said.

The European Union, Goethe-Institut and the Estonian Embassy in Lisbon funded the project.

"Street Gnomes" is open at Circus Network Gallery in Porto until April 11, 2024.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

