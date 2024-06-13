Tartu street art festival Stencibility announces 2024 program and exhibition

Stencibility.
Stencibility. Source: Stencibility.
The 2024 Stencibility street art festival will take place from July 4 to 7 in Tartu, with top street artists from all across Europe set to create a series of new works around the city. A brand new street art exhibition entitled "Hide and Seek" will also take over Tartu's abandoned former yeast factory during the festival.

"This year a record 625 artists from all over Europe wanted to come to Tartu for the festival, and so it was a tough choice," said Stencibility's head organizer Sirla. "We chose the artists who were the best fit with the size and character of Tartu and will also bring something completely new to our streets."

"I'm particularly excited about the exhibition in the former Tartu yeast factory (Pärmivabrik) – a building with a great history that is awe-inspiring in and of itself. The works to be exhibited over the three floors will play around with the environment and history that still remains, along with things found from the time [it operated as a] factory, as well as from when the building housed a medical facility," Sirla added.

During the 2024 Stencibility festival, over 20 street artists will come to Tartu from all across Europe to create new works including Sepe, Jay Pop, Klub2020 and Kobayashi from Poland, Zahars Ze, ROMBO, Ziepe and Tron Karton from Latvia, Trafik, Akvilė Magicdusté and Martynas Auž from Lithuania, NSN997 from Italy as well as Spanish-Venezuelan artist Borneo

Tartu is currently home to the largest sticker exhibition in Europe. Source: Michael Cole

They will be joined by top Estonian artists Duplo3, Pintsel, 126, Kairo, Edward von Lõngus, Stina Leek, GUTFACE and more.

For the duration of the festival, Tartu's city bus number 25, which currently contains the largest sticker exhibition in Europe will be running special free tours of some of the city's top street art hotspots.

Newcomers to the Estonian scene Paula Liisa Eplik and Kaoseagent will also create their first ever street art works during the festival, having been chosen to do so via the "My First" ("Minu esimene") competition.

More infomation about the 2024 Stencibilty festival is available here.

The former yeast factory in Tartu where the 2024 Stencibility exhibition "Hida and Seek" will be held. Source: Karljohan29 / Wikimedia Commons

--

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

Tartu street art festival Stencibility announces 2024 program and exhibition

