Gallery: Tartu street art exhibition opens in Aberdeen, Scotland

"Hello Mister Police Officer," an exhibition of Tartu street art, opened at The Print Room gallery in Aberdeen, Scotland last week as part of the NuArt festival. A series of Tartu street artists have also been creating new works in the Scottish city.

Organized by Stencibility, "Hello Mister Police Officer" provides viewers with a taste of the unique street art scene in Tartu.

In addition to the exhibition, Tartu street artists KAIRO, Stina Leek, GUTFACE and Edward von Lõngus are also in Aberdeen, creating a series of new works in the city. Early reports from the festival suggest, that KAIRO's strawberries, which were previously believed to require Tartu's unique climatic conditions in order to grow, are now also "thriving" on the streets of Aberdeen.

"It may seem unexpected to an outsider, that artists from a small wooden town would come to a big street art festival to draw on the streets and open an exhibition," said exhibition curator Kadri Lind, who is also one of the organizers of the Stencibility festival.

"Tartu street art has its own personality and values and we still have an authentic street art movement. The Tartu Street Art Festival Stencibility is also committed to representing original grassroots street art, which fits particularly well with the theme of this year's NuArt festival," said Lind.

Since 2017, street artists from all over have arrived in Aberdeen to create new works for the NuArt Festival, which also includes a street art conference. This year's theme is "Rewilding."

According to a report by "Aberdeen Live," Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, is delighted to have Tartu's street artists as part of this year's NuArt program.

"It really is quite a coup to have artists from the European Capital of Culture sharing their vision and talent here in Aberdeen. Not only will they add their own unique artwork to our streets, they will also demonstrate how art and ambition can truly put a city on the cultural map," he said.

Those who are in Aberdeen can still catch the "Hello, Mister Police Officer" exhibition at The Print Room until this Friday, June 17.

Last year, Stencibility took the same exhibition to Berlin, while next year it will be on show in Tallinn.

