Gallery: Tartu street art exhibition opens in Aberdeen, Scotland

News
The opening of
The opening of "Hello, Mister Police Officer," an exhibition by Tartu street artists in Aberdeen, Scotland.
News

"Hello Mister Police Officer," an exhibition of Tartu street art, opened at The Print Room gallery in Aberdeen, Scotland last week as part of the NuArt festival. A series of Tartu street artists have also been creating new works in the Scottish city.

Organized by Stencibility, "Hello Mister Police Officer" provides viewers with a taste of the unique street art scene in Tartu.

In addition to the exhibition, Tartu street artists KAIRO, Stina Leek, GUTFACE and Edward von Lõngus are also in Aberdeen, creating a series of new works in the city. Early reports from the festival suggest, that KAIRO's strawberries, which were previously believed to require Tartu's unique climatic conditions in order to grow, are now also "thriving" on the streets of Aberdeen.

"It may seem unexpected to an outsider, that artists from a small wooden town would come to a big street art festival to draw on the streets and open an exhibition," said exhibition curator Kadri Lind, who is also one of the organizers of the Stencibility festival.

"Tartu street art has its own personality and values and we still have an authentic street art movement. The Tartu Street Art Festival Stencibility is also committed to representing original grassroots street art, which fits particularly well with the theme of this year's NuArt festival," said Lind.

Since 2017, street artists from all over have arrived in Aberdeen to create new works for the NuArt Festival, which also includes a street art conference. This year's theme is "Rewilding."

According to a report by "Aberdeen Live," Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, is delighted to have Tartu's street artists as part of this year's NuArt program.

"It really is quite a coup to have artists from the European Capital of Culture sharing their vision and talent here in Aberdeen. Not only will they add their own unique artwork to our streets, they will also demonstrate how art and ambition can truly put a city on the cultural map," he said.

Those who are in Aberdeen can still catch the "Hello, Mister Police Officer" exhibition at The Print Room until this Friday, June 17.

Last year, Stencibility took the same exhibition to Berlin, while next year it will be on show in Tallinn.

You can read more about Tartu street artists taking over Aberdeen here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

21:17

EDF: Breaking through Russian defenses is a big challenge for Ukraine

20:25

Former PM: Berlusconi paid attention to small countries

19:50

Interior minister: Man who attacked gay pastor can be deported

19:15

Tartu Health Care College to train nurses in Narva

19:07

Estonia to abolish pet exemption for Ukrainian refugees

18:02

Tropical island model reveals how 'disconnected' young Estonian forests are

17:42

Riigikogu committee vetting members' self-declared interests

17:09

Kallas: VAT rises for press, hotels and banks was a compromise

16:05

Delfi editor-in-chief: Percents, pennies have huge impact on subscribers

16:00

Crypto trading platform Binance, charged in US, also popular in Estonia

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

10:02

Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

11.06

PM: Is it too much to ask for opposition to respect the will of the people?

11.06

Fassbender to ERR: Rump drove phenomenally, I made a rookie mistake

11.06

Ilmar Raag: Estonia is tired of the world constantly ending

12:07

Estonian government's planned plastic tax would drive up food, drink prices

14:36

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

11:52

Center Party's Riigikogu group to initiate no-confidence motion against PM

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: