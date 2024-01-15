X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian street artist Sirla: One person's defacing is another one's art

News
Sirla and
Sirla and "OP" host Owe Petersell. Source: ERR
News

It's hard to clearly define where art ends and defacing begins, because it all depends on the viewer and their background, Stencibility Street Art Festival organizer and Estonian street artist Sirla said in a recent appearance on ETV cultural program "OP."

This year is a major one in many respects for Tartu street art – this May, "Hello, Mister Police Officer," an exhibition introducing the street art of Estonia's second-biggest city, will be opened in Tallinn, and the 15th Stencibility will be held this July.

"This is a major milestone anniversary for us, and we're going to be celebrating it," said Sirla. "We'll definitely be drawing a lot on walls, inviting plenty of guests from all over the world, and we'll also be opening an indoor exhibition in an abandoned house."

She noted that over this past decade and a half, perceptions of and support for street art have improved.

"I also conduct street art tours, and people ask pretty often whether this is defacing or art," Sirla said. "Sometimes it is hard to discern, and I've replied that it depends on the person – how they themselves view art. I think that if an image or text on the wall provides any sort of additional info, then it isn't defacing, but if it doesn't provide any sort of new info whatsoever, then I would call it defacing. But it really does depend on the person, and what background info they have."

She recalled that when they first started organizing Stencibility, then it was very difficult to clarify what they wanted to do and why street art is necessary, including what it contributes to an environment.

"But now I feel like I no longer have to justify this anymore," she acknowledged.

The supplies, techniques and paint used in street art have remained largely unchanged over the past 15 years, however more people have started doing large-scale work.

"We've been through this 'the bigger, the better' period with our festival too, but we've now come to the conclusion that human-sized works actually give the artist more freedom," the festival organizer explained. "And we've stuck with preferring to do a lot and smaller works."

According to Sirla, anyone can identify themselves as a street artist.

"You don't even have to call yourself an artist," she added. "If you feel like adding something to a  public space that makes it more interesting, more beautiful, then do it. You don't need a festival for that either."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:03

Price of electricity to jump 50 percent from Monday to Tuesday

17:39

Estonia's government coalition fails again to agree on teachers' raises

17:35

Estonian street artist Sirla: One person's defacing is another one's art

16:56

Estonian government to leave details of car tax up to the parliament

16:44

Postimees editor-in-chief on EPL exit: Public forum contracting

16:07

Collective agreement inked in Tartu, teachers limited to sympathy strike

15:48

SDE MEP: More Center Party exits probably on their way

15:22

Jaak Madison: Idealism on Ukraine should not be conflated with reality

15:08

Complaints to Estonia's consumer watchdog body rose to over 4,000 in 2023

14:47

Young eels may have died after being launched in Vooremaa

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:46

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

12.01

MP: Estonia could mine its border

14.01

Estonian prime minister: We will not repatriate mobilization-aged Ukrainians Updated

14.01

Icy conditions in Estonia pack ER waiting rooms

13.01

Video: Aleksandr Selevko wins historic silver medal for Estonia in Kaunas

08:35

Estonia's largest ever snowman completed in Nõo, Tartu County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: