Gallery: Scenes from street art festival Stencibility over the years

This week, the 12th installment of the Stencibility street art festival will take place in Tartu, during which several new street art works will be added to the urban space. ERR's Kultuur portal has created an overview of the most exciting works from past festivals.

Festival organizers wish to retain the creative freedom of participating artists as the most important element of street art. Wall owners have given their permission for the surfaces to be used, but the artists will decide the content of their art independently. The artworks will be developed on the location, inspired by the surrounding environment, people and conversations.

Due to the pandemic, only local artists will participate in this year's festival. The list of artists includes names such as Multistab, Stina Leek, Gutface, Ajuokse Kunstirühmitus, Roland Seer, Uuk Kivi, Baz, Pintsel, Logvoi, Sodacats, 5MA, Jerome Chonkston, Inessus, Emma Pipi Penelope Visnap, Saara Liis Jõerand and more.

In addition to new works, an exhibition called "Peitus" has been set up in the night club Pattaya, set to be demolished. An exhibition by art group Ajuokse called "350M451N" has been displayed in a van, there is an art market and those interested can display their own imagination on walls as well.

Street art festival Stencibility will take place from June 10-13 in Tartu. Read more on the festival here.

