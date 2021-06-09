Gallery: Scenes from street art festival Stencibility over the years

Galleries
Open gallery
54 photos
Galleries

This week, the 12th installment of the Stencibility street art festival will take place in Tartu, during which several new street art works will be added to the urban space. ERR's Kultuur portal has created an overview of the most exciting works from past festivals.

Festival organizers wish to retain the creative freedom of participating artists as the most important element of street art. Wall owners have given their permission for the surfaces to be used, but the artists will decide the content of their art independently. The artworks will be developed on the location, inspired by the surrounding environment, people and conversations.

Due to the pandemic, only local artists will participate in this year's festival. The list of artists includes names such as Multistab, Stina Leek, Gutface, Ajuokse Kunstirühmitus, Roland Seer, Uuk Kivi, Baz, Pintsel, Logvoi, Sodacats, 5MA, Jerome Chonkston, Inessus, Emma Pipi Penelope Visnap, Saara Liis Jõerand and more.

In addition to new works, an exhibition called "Peitus" has been set up in the night club Pattaya, set to be demolished. An exhibition by art group Ajuokse called "350M451N" has been displayed in a van, there is an art market and those interested can display their own imagination on walls as well.

Street art festival Stencibility will take place from June 10-13 in Tartu. Read more on the festival here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:14

Youth jazz band Stepsel release new single

20:01

Global Estonian Report: June 9 – 16

19:46

Gallery: Scenes from street art festival Stencibility over the years

19:32

Survey: Estonian people's support for LGBT+ rights has risen

19:23

Neivelt: Estonia should be bolder when it comes to maintaining deficit

18:58

Tallinn mayor to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

18:31

Seed-rich year for trees has covered Estonia in yellow pollen

18:04

Additional weekend Riigikogu session may see EKRE filibuster

17:38

Preliminary MS Estonia investigation starts July

17:11

All parcels arriving from outside the EU must be declared from July 1

16:47

EU Commissioner: Support funds not contingent on oil shale plant status

16:38

Foreign minister: We have done everything we can to restore labor migration

16:15

More virulent avian flu strain propagating in Estonia, other countries

16:11

EU gives final green light to EU digital COVID-19 certificate

15:50

State paid €122 million in agricultural support in 2020

15:45

Kallas refers to Ratas conduct as hypocritical

15:41

Former prosecutor nominated Supreme Court judge, pending Riigikogu vote

15:30

Central Bank: Q1 2021 current account deficit was €323 million

15:29

State has no overview of vaccine shipments in July and August

15:16

Graduation ceremonies mostly taking place outdoors this year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: