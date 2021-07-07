Gallery: Exhibition of Tallinn street art in 1995-2004

An exhibition called "Tallinna vanakooli grafiti" ("Oldschool Tallinn Graffiti") was opened at the Telliskivi Creative City, highlighting 250 photographs of street art from Tallinn in 1995-2004.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through nighttime tram parks, Old Town streets and suburban street corners. Captures from 1995-2004 awaken memories from a time when graffiti in Tallinn was still in its raw purity. It was a time when the few aerosol paints artists were able to pick up in stores did not cover walls all too well and the selection of tones was rather weak. Often times, people made their first pieces by using flowing nitro paints.

The attitude toward graffiti was also different back then. Many works were painted in public places during the daytime without police intervention. Groups often pooled money to tag a street corner together, which meant the work had more meaning. Having a camera to capture the moment was a rarity in itself.

The exhibition shows 250 photos, mostly from the end of the 1990s to the beginning of the 2000s. The photos have been gathered from graffiti artists, their friends and photographers who captured the walls of Tallinn during that time, as most tags are now only available as photograph memories.

The exhibition is put up in the Telliskivi Creative City gallery (Telliskivi 60a/1 and Telliskivi 60a/2) and at the Kolme Puu gallery (next to the playground). The exhibition will be up until August 8 and is part of art festival "Ma ei saa aru" ("I do not understand"), which will take place on July 10-11 at the Creative City.

Entrance to the exhibition and the festival is free of charge.

