Gallery: Exhibition of Tallinn street art in 1995-2004

Culture
Open gallery
33 photos
Culture

An exhibition called "Tallinna vanakooli grafiti" ("Oldschool Tallinn Graffiti") was opened at the Telliskivi Creative City, highlighting 250 photographs of street art from Tallinn in 1995-2004.

The exhibition takes visitors on a journey through nighttime tram parks, Old Town streets and suburban street corners. Captures from 1995-2004 awaken memories from a time when graffiti in Tallinn was still in its raw purity. It was a time when the few aerosol paints artists were able to pick up in stores did not cover walls all too well and the selection of tones was rather weak. Often times, people made their first pieces by using flowing nitro paints.

The attitude toward graffiti was also different back then. Many works were painted in public places during the daytime without police intervention. Groups often pooled money to tag a street corner together, which meant the work had more meaning. Having a camera to capture the moment was a rarity in itself.

The exhibition shows 250 photos, mostly from the end of the 1990s to the beginning of the 2000s. The photos have been gathered from graffiti artists, their friends and photographers who captured the walls of Tallinn during that time, as most tags are now only available as photograph memories.

The exhibition is put up in the Telliskivi Creative City gallery (Telliskivi 60a/1 and Telliskivi 60a/2) and at the Kolme Puu gallery (next to the playground). The exhibition will be up until August 8 and is part of art festival "Ma ei saa aru" ("I do not understand"), which will take place on July 10-11 at the Creative City.

Entrance to the exhibition and the festival is free of charge.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

10:51

Consumer price index up 3.8 percent compared to June 2020

10:32

Health Board: 42 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:24

Weather service issues level two fire, heat warning

09:52

Flora starts Champions League qualifying with victory over Maltese club

09:26

Estonia selects new ambassador to Belarus

08:46

Party ratings: EKRE closes gap further on Reform

08:18

Gallery: Exhibition of Tallinn street art in 1995-2004

06.07

Russian authorities in St. Petersburg detain Estonian consul Updated

06.07

Tallinn selected as European Green Capital 2023 finalist

06.07

Gallery: President hosts reception for school, university graduates

06.07

Cause of Health Board cold store temperature rise still unknown

06.07

Finland discusses tightening entry restrictions Updated

06.07

Kiik: Estonia's falling coronavirus trend has stopped

06.07

Nordica ended 2020 with €10.5 million loss

06.07

Medieval Days taking place in Tallinn from Thursday

06.07

Climate activists appeal decision on shale oil plant's building permit

06.07

Pärnu's new beach promenade proving popular with tourists

06.07

Health Board: 50 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

06.07

Unregistered vaccination sessions expand to Valga and Narva-Jõesuu

06.07

Health Insurance Fund trying to replace ruined vaccines

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: