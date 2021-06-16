August's Tallinn Old Town Days itinerary unveiled

2019's Old Town Days procession in progress. Source: Mats Õun
Tallinn's annual Old Town Days event will go ahead this August, with this year's theme focusing on myths and legends, as well as historically factual stories, connected with the capital, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Old Town Days' organizer Anne Velt said that: "As expected, this year's program is packed and exciting. In addition to various concerts, exhibitions and workshops, a special program awaits festival-goers on Toompea."

Highlights of the four-day event, the 39th of its kind, which runs August 12 to 15, include:

  • Music in Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square) with Trad. Attack !, Vaiko Eplik ja Eliit and others.
  • Museums open until 11 p.m. on the Saturday, August 14, with special guided tours laid on.
  • Jousting tournament.
  • Concerts at Katariina Kirik (St. Catherine's Church) on Aia, featuring Anna Kaneelina, Mari Kalkun, Liisi Koikson and others.
  • Literary cafés events, with four actors reading excerpts by noted writer Jaan Kross (1920-2007).
  • Craftspeople's workshops, events for children, street exhibitions, and screenings at Kino Sõprus, plus an art and music night at the semi-legendary Kuku club on Friday the thirteenth, no less.

At present, outdoor events may take place involving as many as 5,000 people, provided reasonable social distancing is possible. Last year's event, due to take place in June, was canceled due to the pandemic, though a smaller Medieval Days festival went ahead in August.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

