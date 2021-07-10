Gallery: Tallinn Medieval Days opens with procession through old town

Tallinn Medieval Days' opening procession on Thursday.
Tallinn's annual Medieval Days kicked off Thursday and continues through the weekend.

The opening procession which mustered at the Viru Gates was open to all – provided they were decked-out in late-medieval-style clothing – and was followed by an opening ceremony in Raekoja plats (Town Hall Square).

The 22nd annual Tallinn Medieval Days festival schedule, and other information, is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

