AK: Lääne County village marks 800th anniversary of first church mention

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Medieval festival at Ridala, Lääne County. Source: ERR
News

Tallinn is not the only town in Estonia to get the medieval days treatment – now, the village of Ridala, near Haapsalu, Lääne County had its own, similar celebration, marking the 800th anniversary of the first recorded mention of the settlement's church congregation, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Saturday.

The day exhibited medieval-era craftsmanship, music, food and drink and armory to the public at the event, hosted outside the village church.

Local teacher Küllike Valk told AK that: "Since there are people who play and make such medieval music, I thought that bringing bit of that medieval flair here outside the church and give people a chance to meet in a little bit of a different way, learn something, remember something and come away happy."

The intentions met their mark, AK reported, with festival goers reporting that they would like the event to become a permanent summer fixture.

Jaanus Vapper, member of the Lonkava Hundi Koda, a medieval reenactment society focusing on the period of Danish Estonia (13th-14th Century)* recounted his own passion to AK.

"Knights like these have been somewhere in the blood since childhood, but then becomes the case that a book is not enough and then a wooden sword is also not enough and, finally, when an iron sword is in the hand, then this is awesome," he said.

Costumes as well as chainmail and pot helms of the era were on display, while the public could taste various herbal elixirs and listen to the sounds of early music ensemble Rondellus, later tasting some spit roast pork.

Handicrafts including a medieval era lathe were also on display, while once it got too hot, patrons were able to repair to the nave of Ridala Church, to listen to Rondellus in concert.

Ridala was formerly a rural municipality of a little over 3,200 souls unto itself, merging with Haapsalu following administrative reforms in 2017.

Ridala Church (photo taken 2011). Source: Ren12/Wikimedia Commons

The current church, dedicated to Mary Magdalene (Ridala Püha Maarja Magdaleena kirik) is nearly as old as references to its congregation, and was built in the late 13th century.

*The Danish Duchy of Estonia covered roughly the northern third of present-day Estonia, though not the area surrounding Ridala. It lasted 1219-1346, after which the Teutonic Order began to rule the territory. It is not to be confused with the later territory of Danish Øsel (Saaremaa), which existed from the mid-sixteenth to mid-seventeenth century and at one point extended to the mainland, including the area surrounding Ridala and Haapsalu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

tokyo olympics 2020

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:26

Gallery: Day three of Viljandi Folk brings top acts to stage

15:38

AK: Lääne County village marks 800th anniversary of first church mention

14:57

Kregor Zirk through to Tokyo men's 200m freestyle semis

14:51

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova through to Tokyo semi-finals

14:44

Hot summer sees upsurge in insurance claims

13:45

Narva local becomes Russian national football team manager

13:11

EDF pledges 280 personnel to NATO readiness initiatives

12:37

Bloomberg: Danske still not recovered from money laundering scandal

11:10

Puusta starts Olympic regatta with 15th place

11:00

Day brings 90 new cases

10:40

Iranian frigate entered Estonian territorial waters without permission

09:56

Vaccination protest takes place in Tallinn

09:15

Phone fraud on the rise

08:38

Tartu leads youth vaccinations

08:22

Men's quadruple scull secures place in the final

24.07

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry ticket booking system partly reinstated

24.07

Gallery: Fencer Katrina Lehis takes Estonia's first Tokyo medal Updated

24.07

Minister: Lithuania migrant influx constitutes hybrid attack

24.07

Ministry: EDF contributing two members to EU-led Mozambique mission

24.07

Two-dozen EDF members likely to join UK-led defense framework

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: