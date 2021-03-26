Floridante to perform online to mark European Day of Early Music

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Floridante's members Saale Fischer and Villu Vihermäe. Source: Teet Raik
News

On Sunday (March 28) the European Day of Early Music will be celebrated and an online concert featuring Estonian musicians will mark the occasion.

Ensemble Floridante harpsichord player Saale Fischer and cellist Villu Vihermäe will perform at an online concert named "Bach For Two".

"This time, I'm interpreting Anna Magdalena manuscript 7:56 and since there are very precise guidelines for grafts, strikes, and musical means of expression, I thought it would be the ideal place to take the story back to the beginning and read the material as it might have been created by the Grand Master himself and written by his wife," Vihermäe explained to ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday.

Bach's music can be heard on an extremely suitable instrument this time, which was made nine years after his death in 1759.

"The instruments of the violin family were all reconstructed in 1800. We call them modern instruments because the halls were bigger, before that, there weren't concert halls, music was played in churches, salons, smaller rooms, there wasn't a necessity for louder instruments," Vihurmäe explained.

In addition to the cello, the concert will also feature viola da gamba and harpsichord.

"Saale will perform Bach's "Fantasy" when Bach was a young and rebellious man who was using all sorts of scratching noises and wrong notes unlike the standards at the time," he said.

The concert can be listened to on Sunday at 7 p.m. on Floridante's Youtube channel.

Estonian Early Music Ensemble Floridante was founded in Tallinn in 2014. Initially comprised of four members, Floridante today involves a few dozen Estonian musicians with a passion for Early Music. 

Early music generally comprises Medieval music (500–1400) and Renaissance music (1400–1600), but can also include Baroque music (1600–1750). 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:11

'Ringvaade' takes a drive in an authentic London taxi

12:41

Floridante to perform online to mark European Day of Early Music

12:07

Coronavirus infection rate falls to 0.9 in Harju County

12:04

Kai Art Center residency program seeking curators and writers

11:53

Record number of coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

11:41

Updated HOIA application mapping more close contacts

11:05

Professor: In the future, we will change the vaccines and adjust

10:37

Health Board: 1,151 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:33

Vaccination plan has not yet reached university lecturers

09:59

Watch again: Aleksandr Selevko's modest short program enough to advance

09:44

Labor Inspectorate: Not easy to fire workers who refuse to vaccinate

08:58

Family physician: Equal distribution of vaccines causes inequality

08:21

Outdoor playgrounds and training facilities to remain open

25.03

Gallery: Patarei Prison illuminated to remember March deportations

25.03

EU approves Estonia's €9.9 million state aid tourism support package

25.03

Tallinn to lead sustainable development of European cities network

25.03

Minister: Kredex measures to open on April 5

25.03

Baltics expand Belarusian officials blacklist

25.03

€2.5 million allocated for Rally Estonia

25.03

Government will not pay sick leave from day one

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: