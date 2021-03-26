Floridante to perform online to mark European Day of Early Music

On Sunday (March 28) the European Day of Early Music will be celebrated and an online concert featuring Estonian musicians will mark the occasion.

Ensemble Floridante harpsichord player Saale Fischer and cellist Villu Vihermäe will perform at an online concert named "Bach For Two".

"This time, I'm interpreting Anna Magdalena manuscript 7:56 and since there are very precise guidelines for grafts, strikes, and musical means of expression, I thought it would be the ideal place to take the story back to the beginning and read the material as it might have been created by the Grand Master himself and written by his wife," Vihermäe explained to ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday.

Bach's music can be heard on an extremely suitable instrument this time, which was made nine years after his death in 1759.

"The instruments of the violin family were all reconstructed in 1800. We call them modern instruments because the halls were bigger, before that, there weren't concert halls, music was played in churches, salons, smaller rooms, there wasn't a necessity for louder instruments," Vihurmäe explained.

In addition to the cello, the concert will also feature viola da gamba and harpsichord.

"Saale will perform Bach's "Fantasy" when Bach was a young and rebellious man who was using all sorts of scratching noises and wrong notes unlike the standards at the time," he said.

The concert can be listened to on Sunday at 7 p.m. on Floridante's Youtube channel.

Estonian Early Music Ensemble Floridante was founded in Tallinn in 2014. Initially comprised of four members, Floridante today involves a few dozen Estonian musicians with a passion for Early Music.

Early music generally comprises Medieval music (500–1400) and Renaissance music (1400–1600), but can also include Baroque music (1600–1750).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!