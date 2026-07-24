Viljandi Folk hopes festival will set new attendance record

Thousands of music lovers have already gathered in Viljandi to take part in the 33rd Viljandi Folk Music Festival. The organisers are hoping to set a new attendance record.

On Thursday, the performers at the Viljandi Folk Music Festival – nearly 60 bands and solo artists – marched in a grand parade through the town.

The celebration, which runs until midnight on Sunday, was officially opened on Kaevumägi Hill, where Mayor Jaak Pihlak handed the symbolic key to festival director Ando Kiviberg in the hope that the festival would be a success.

Festival programme director Tarmo Noormaa outlined what was new at this year's event.

"Above all, the performers are new. Some are familiar, but most are new," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera." "Since this year's festival theme is dedicated to musical instruments, we have an area where people can try out different folk instruments."

Although many other music events have been affected by financial difficulties, visitors have remained loyal to the Viljandi folk festival this year as well. Last year, 38,000 people attended the festival over its four days.

"When we set an attendance record, or rather a ticket sales record, last year, it seems to me that this year it may even be broken," Kiviberg said.

The Viljandi Folk Music Festival was founded in 1993, and three years later training began for the next generation of folk musicians.

"Thirty-three years ago, one could only dream such beautiful dreams," Kiviberg said. "Now we look at what is happening – first of all, how many different music schools have introduced folk music education, and how many folk music events of every kind there are. In my opinion, folk music has never been as alive as it is now."

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