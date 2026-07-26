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Gallery: 9,000 enjoy second day of Viljandi Folk Music Festival

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Day two of the 33rd Viljandi Folk Festival, Friday, July 24, 2026.
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Around 9,000 people attended day two of the Viljandi Folk Music Festival, which runs until today, Sunday.

On Friday, the second day of the event, the most popular concerts featured Latvian folk singer Laima Jansone, Swedish act Groupa, and local talent Eesti ETNO 30, Mari Kalkun, Zetod and Untsakad.

This is the 33rd Viljandi Folk Music Festival, an event which has grown over the years. This time around, about 60 bands and solo artists took part in the traditional opening parade through the south Estonian town.

This year's theme focuses on musical instruments, including a hands-on area where visitors can try traditional folk instruments, and after drawing 38,000 visitors last year, organizers say they expect to break the previous attendance and ticket sales record.

The festival ends at midnight Sunday.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

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