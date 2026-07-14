Students say festival attendance limited by rising prices and extra expense

Paap Uspenski, organizer of the I Land Sound festival taking place in Saaremaa on 16–19 July, says they have to raise ticket prices by roughly ten percent annually.

"Interest in the festival has remained consistently strong, and we can say we're moving toward meeting our goals. We could be satisfied with this year's ticket sales. We've also had to make quite a few changes," Uspenski said.

In his view, today's young people are very selective and critical about events.

The Viljandi Folk Music Festival has also had to increase ticket prices. According to head organizer Ando Kiviberg, the public has accepted it well. "Our ticket sales are at last year's level," Kiviberg noted.

We asked some students how many festivals they can afford to attend. Angela visited the Tartu Punch festival this year and plans to go to Viljandi Folk. She was also interested in I Land Sound but decided to limit herself to two festivals.

"I think festivals are rather expensive, especially when you consider the money spent on food and drinks on site, as well as accommodation. If you buy summer festival tickets already in winter, then you can manage it."

Mette‑Marta has not attended any festivals this year and does not plan to.

"As a student, you really have to think about where to put your money and how to use it," she said. "For me, going to festivals just isn't a priority. They're often quite expensive and you always need some kind of accommodation, so I'd rather save my money for basic needs."

Merili went to Õllesummer this summer and currently does not plan to attend more festivals.

"Õllesummer was calmer — because it was such a long festival, the crowd was spread out pretty well, and the ticket price was very affordable. If there's a huge crowd and the ticket is expensive, it doesn't really appeal."

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