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Gallery: XXI Hiiu Folk festival day one

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Hiiu Folk 2026 day one.
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The annual Hiiu Folk festival began Friday, bringing music lovers to Estonia's second largest island for the weekend-long event.

The festival has been taking place at the Käina huvi- ja kultuurikeskus in the south of Hiiumaa.

Performers on the opening day included Estonian-Ukrainian band Svjata Vatra, violinist Daana, the Lee folk dance group and more.

The XXI Hiiu Folk festival's final day was today, Sunday.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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