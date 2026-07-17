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Gallery: Exhibition '5MIINUST 10 Years' opens at Estonian National Museum

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Estonian band and Eurovision entrants 5MIINUST is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week, and an exhibition marking the band's 10 years of activity has opened at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu.

"A copywriter, a landscaper, a waiter, and an accountant headed to Võsu. At first, it sounded almost like the setup to a joke, but 10 years later, 5miinust is one of the most prominent pop-culture phenomena in Estonia of the last decade," reads the exhibition description for "5MIINUST 10 Years."

The display was created in collaboration with curator Carol Soovik and looks back at the journey of 5miinust through objects and memories that usually do not make it into the public eye. 

"I was especially interested in what lies between concerts, songs, and the public image. We wanted to show what everybody knows, but also what only the people who are closest to them can see," Soovik said.

The exhibition features previously unpublished photos, personal items, and stage costumes, as well as relatively random objects whose backstories the band members no longer clearly recall.

Korea, a member of 5MIINUST, said: "Most of our work is intended to be heard and seen, so selecting from that vast body of work for this space was a unique challenge. It is a good thing that we have kept so much – objects are connected with stories and memories that otherwise may fade away."

The exhibition is open until August 9.

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Editor: Elisabeth Ristmets, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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