5MIINUST to headline Estonian Hip Hop Festival in Elva this weekend

News
Eurovision stars 5MIINUST perform at the 2024 Estonian Hip Hop Festival in Elva.
Eurovision stars 5MIINUST perform at the 2024 Estonian Hip Hop Festival in Elva. Source: Maria Kilk
This weekend (August 15 and 16), the south Estonian town of Elva is set to host the annual Estonian Hip Hop Festival. This year's lineup comprises some of Estonia's most popular artists take to the stage, with 2024 Eurovision stars 5MIINUST set to headline the festival on Saturday night.

Friday's lineup sees live performances from rising young stars Skizo, Lotey and Benakanister. In the evening, pop sensation Valge Tüdruk,  folk singer Kermo Murel, Margiiela and Pluuto's, and modern visionaries Prodigyboys will all take to the stage, keeping the party going.

Hanf Kung is set to mark 10th anniversary of his debut album "Kuu Poest Balti Jaamani Mixtape," before Villemdrillem takes to the stage. 2025 Estonian Music Award winner Säm wraps up Friday night with a headline set.

Saturday sees Freestarz from Lithuania and Brīvrunu Projekts from Latvia, as well as Estonian favorites Töökoda, Väike PD, Bad Art, Sip€lga & Yohan, Kirot, Arop, and Genka with Paul Oja and Dew8. Eik and Triibupasta will make their long-awaited Estonian Hip Hop Festival debuts, with 2024 Eurovision starts 5MIINUST set to bring the festival to close with their Saturday night headline set.

In addition to the live music, there are plenty of other activities going on throughout the festival weekend, including open mic sessions, street basketball, a graffiti jam and a dance competition.

More information about the 2025 Estonian Hip Hop Festival, including the full festival schedule can be found (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Michael Cole,

