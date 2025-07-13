Gallery: Beach Grind festival thrills crowds in Pärnu

The 2025 Beach Grind music festival took place in Pärnu this Friday and Saturday. Italian dance duo Meduza impressed the crowds on the opening night, as did Estonian hip-hop star nublu and the Pärnu City Orchestra, who performed a special show with appearances from Vaiko Eplik and Maria Kallastu.

Also performing on the main stage on Friday were Salvatore Ganacci and Tommy Cash, Liis Lemsalu, Küberrünnak and Karmo, Majestim, Charlie Tee, Bedwetters, ero808, Andromedik, Netsky, MHKL and Merimell.

On the Ammende stage were NOËP, Maris Pihlap, Moontalk, Elderbrook and Okgiorgio.

---

