Wiz Khalifa's Pärnu Beach Grind show canceled

Wiz Khalifa.
Wiz Khalifa. Source: PS Music Agency
U.S. rapper Wiz Khalifa has canceled his upcoming show at the Beach Grind music festival in Pärnu. Fans who wish to get a refund on their tickets for the festival, which takes place on July 11-12, can do so until May 27.

"The artist has cancelled his entire European tour due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. The artist sincerely apologizes to his fans and promises to do his best to make amends and come to Estonia in the future," the festival organizers announced in a press statement.

Among the international artists still scheduled to perform at this year's Beach Grind are Elderbrook DJ set (U.K.), Sub Focus (U.K.), Chris Avantgarde (Germany), Camo & Krooked (Austria), Andromedik (Belgium), A Little Sound (U.K.), Charlie Tee (U.K.), Ero808 (U.S.A.), Okgiorgio (Italy), Sota (U.K.), Moontalk (Sweden) and Gentlemens Club (U.K.).

Tickets for the festival can be returned until May 27.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

