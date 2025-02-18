US rap star Wiz Khalifa set to headline 2025 Beach Grind festival in Pärnu

The lineup has been announced for this year's Beach Grind festival, which takes place in Pärnu on July 11-12. U.S. rap star Wiz Khalifa is set to headline the festival in what will be his first live show in Estonia, while Eesti Laul winner Tommy Cash will also be performing.

This year's Beach Grind in Pärnu will be headlined by rap superstar Wiz Khalifa, whose hits include "Black and Yellow," "We Dem Boyz" and the multi-award winning "See You Again." Khalifa is a multiple Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist who first came to the attention of the broader public back in 2011 thanks to his third studio album "Rolling Papers."

Wiz Khalifa is also known for his diverse collaborations as well as various music and business projects, including a popular mobile app and award-winning gin. His most recent album "Multiverse" has also received widespread critical acclaim. Beach Grind 2025 will be the first time he has performed live in Estonia.

"Beach Grind is sure to be bigger, more powerful and more memorable than ever before," said Kaarel Sein, one of the festival organizers.

"For the very first time, we are bringing a true superstar of the rap world to Estonia, and we are also inviting several special collaborative projects, which have been created especially for Beach Grind, to take to the stage. For example, Tommy Cash, who won Eesti Laul last weekend, will perform with the amazing Salvatore Ganacc, and Nublu, who is beloved by Estonians, will perform a unique show for the audience together with the Pärnu City Orchestra," Sein said, hinting that there are even more surprises set to be unveiled.

"I can put my hand on my heart and promise that something really unprecedented is in store," Sein added.

In addition to those mentioned above, other international acts confirmed for Beach Grind 2025 include Elderbrook DJ set (U.K.), Sub Focus (U.K.), Chris Avantgarde (Germany), Camo & Krooked (Austria), Andromedik (Belgium), A Little Sound (U.K.), Charlie Tee (U.K.), Ero808 (U.S.A), Okgiorgio (Italy), Sota (U.K), Moontalk (Sweden) and Gentlemens Club (U.K.).

The Estonian artists set to perform will include 5MIINUST x Smilers, Cartoon & Friends, Karl Killing, NOËP DJ set, Bedwetters, Bombossa Brothers, Küberünnak & Karmo, Jozels, MHKL, Siimi, Triibupasta, Majestim, Milpak, Maris Pihlap, Merike Rundu, and Javú.

Beach Grind was held for the first time in 2010 on Pärnu beach. Over the years, what started out as a one-day club night has grown into a multi-day music festival featuring international artists. This year, will be the 12th time the festival has taken place.

Beach Grind 2025 will take place in Pärnu Beach Park and the Villa Ammende garden.

---

