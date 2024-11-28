Estonian Hip Hop Festival to hold winter event in Tartu

The first winter Estonian Hip-Hop Festival "EHHF Talifest" will be held on December 20 at the Kammivabriku tehasehoone in Tartu.

5miinust, Genka, Arop, Bad Art and new generation artists Kirot, Lil Till, Väike PD and Sipelga and Yohan will perform. The latter will also present their latest album "Tere Kaine Eesti!" in Tartu.

Talifest is a continuation of the Estonian Hiphop Festival that takes place every August in Elva.

Next year's EHHF will take place on August 8 and 9.

Eik, Sipelga and Yohan, Benakanister, Genka, Arop, Kirot and 5minust have already been announced as the first artists.

