50 Cent to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds next August

50 Cent
50 Cent Source: Baltic Live Agency
Hip-hop legend 50 Cent is set to perform a live show at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) on August 8, 2025.

Fans can expect to hear a selection of classics from throughout his career, including "In Da Club," "Candy Shop," "21 Questions," and many more.

Last year, 50 Cent performed three sold-out shows in neighboring Latvia and Lithuania, attracting a total of around 35,000 fans. The Tallinn concert will be his only performance in the Baltic region next summer.

Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has won numerous awards, including a Grammy, a Primetime Emmy, Billboard Music Awards and World Music Awards.

His second album, "The Massacre" (2005), featuring the hit "Candy Shop," solidified his position as one of the top figures in hip-hop.

Tickets for the Tallinn show go on public sale on Wednesday, December 19 at 10 a.m. Estonian time and are available from Piletilevi.

Editor: Michael Cole

