British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks to perform in Tallinn in March

British singer-songwriter Jacob Banks is set to perform live in Tallinn on March 29, 2025 at the Alexela Concert Hall.

Born in Nigeria and raised in the U.K., Banks won the 2012 MOBO UnSung regional competition in Birmingham and the Adidas "Are You In" music competition.

Influenced by a range of genres including soul, R&B and hip hop, Banks released his first EP "The Monologue" in 2012. His debut album "Village" came out in 2018.

Banks' best-known hits include "Unknown (To You)" and "Chainsmoking." He has also collaborated with global icons such as Nas, ASAP Rocky, and Adekunle Gold.

In Tallinn, Banks will perform songs from his new EP "Yonder: Book I," which was released in early November. According to Banks, "'Yonder: Book I' is a love letter to Africa—especially Nigeria—for all she continues to give me.".

---

