Canadian rap star Bbno$ to perform in Tallinn next May

Canadian rapper and songwriter Bbno$ (Pronounced "Baby no money") is set to perform live at Tallinn's Helitehas on May 18, 2025, as part of his European tour.

Bbno$'s breakthrough on the international scene came in 2020, when his song "Lalala" brought him worldwide fame, mainly thanks to its popularity on Tiktok. In 2020, he was also named as one of Rolling Stone's Breakthrough Artists of the Year.

In 2021, Bbno$ released his fifth studio album "Eat Ya Veggies," featuring the hit song "Edamame," which was also used in the trailer for The Garfield Movie.

