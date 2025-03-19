X!

US rap star Lil Tracy to perform in Tallinn this October

Lil Tracy.
Lil Tracy. Source: Live Nation
American rapper Lil Tracy is set to perform in Estonia for the first time on October 28 at Tallinn's Helitehas.

Born Jazz Butler, Lil Tracy began making music at the age of 15. When he was 18, without informing his parents, Lil Tracy packed it in and headed down to LA to fully dedicate himself to music. His big break came thanks to a collaboration with the late Lil Peep when their hit "Awful Things" reached the Billboard Hot 100.

It was also with Lil Peep that he produced the tracks "white tee", "witchblades" and "Your favorite dress", all key moments in the emo rap boom that hit hip-hop at the end of the last decade.

Emerging from the SoundCloud rap movement and GothBoiClique, Tracy has gone on to build a cult following with his emotionally charged music.

To date, Lil Tracy has released five studio albums, the latest of which, "Babyvamp," came out at the end of February. The rap star's Estonian debut will take place at Helitehas in Tallinn on October 29. He will be joined on stage by special guest Cold Hart.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

