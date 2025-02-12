X!

Top British act Skunk Anansie in concert in Estonia this summer

Skunk Anansie
Skunk Anansie Source: Skunk Anansie
British band Skunk Anansie are to perform in Tallinn in the summer.

The band will appear on Sunday, June 22 at the Helitehas venue in Kristiine, and will showcase both new music and some of their older material.

Formed in 1994 and fronted by Deborah Dyer, aka Skin, Skunk Anansie were very much a part of the Britpop wave of the mid-1990s, though there was a heavier edge to their music, which Skin dubbed "Clit-rock," than most of that of their contemporaries.

Skunk Anansie's debut album "Paranoid & Sunburnt" came out in 1995 and they released two more albums before splitting in 2001.

The band reformed in 2009, and have released three more albums since then, the most recent being 2016's "Anarchytecture."

Their latest single is "An Artist Is An Artist," released just this year.

This summer's gig will not be Skunk Anansie's first appearance in Estonia, though it is the first for a long time – they had played the 1996 edition of the legendary late 1980s-late 1990s Rock Summer series of festivals held in Tallinn.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

