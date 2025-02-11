X!

Trad.Attack! announces 'indefinite hiatus' after 11 successful years

Trad.Attack!
Trad.Attack! Source: Silver Tõnisson
After over a decade at the top, Estonian folk-rock act Trad.Attack! has announced it is going on an indefinite hiatus.

The band confirmed in a public statement that it will be giving some farewell concerts over the summer, and will cease activity in September this year.

Trad.Attack! wrote: "We have never taken any of this for granted. We have spent what seems like countless hours creating music in the studio, at home, or in the rehearsal room—discussing, reflecting, practicing, and meditating on it."

The band, which consists of Sandra Vabarna, Jalmar Vabarna, and Tõnu Tubli, added they have always given more than what was expected of them.

"That has perhaps been the secret to our success—a three-member group that sounds and operates like a big stadium band. It requires discipline and consistency."

"When we first started receiving attention, we were young and fierce, like wild horses galloping with blinders on—if that comparison even holds up to criticism, because we certainly didn't."

"Today, a whole decade later, we already see young and old alike walking in our footsteps, drawing inspiration not from Vin Diesel movies or Zimmer-like piano pieces, but from runo verses, chants, lullabies, and those insanely cool patterns that fill our cultural heritage space," the statement added.

The band stressed that in light of all this, they have decided to take an indefinite creative sabbatical.

"For a change, we need to pursue our individual dreams and goals."

The final gigs will take place both at various festivals and in solo performances.
Trad.Attack! released their self-titled debut EP in 2014 and have put out four studio albums, a collection of demos, a live album, and a remix album in that time.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

