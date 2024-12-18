Gallery: Estonia's Trad.Attack! toasts 10th anniversary with Tallinn show

This March marked 10 years since Estonian electro-folk-pop-rock trio Trad.Attack! first took the stage. Joining them for Tuesday's anniversary show was Canadian modern folk act The East Pointers.

Trad.Attack! is composed of Sandra Sillamaa (bagpipes, vocals), Jalmar Vabarna (guitar, vocals) and Tõnu Tubli (drums, vocals).

The band released their first single, "Kooreke," in late 2013, and played their debut show at Tallinn Music Week (TMW) the following March.

Their self-titled EP, likewise released in 2014, earned Trad.Attack! a slew of accolades at the 2014 Estonian Ethno Music Awards, including Best Band, Best Song, Best Newcomer and the Raadio 2 special award.

Their first full-length album, "AH!" was released in September 2015.

Trad.Attack!, which writes and performs music in Estonian as well as various Estonian minority or dialect languages, has performed in dozens of countries around the world, including on nearly every continent.

Tuesday's anniversary show was also the Estonian act's second-to-last of the year; Trad.Attack!'s final show of 2024 is on Wednesday.

