Nublu, 5MIINUST and Puuluup win big at 2025 Estonian Music Awards

On Thursday, the Estonian Music Awards took place in Tallinn, where the most outstanding Estonian musicians, songs and albums of the previous year were announced. The big winners on the night were Estonia's 2024 Eurovision representatives 5MIINUST and Puuluup, as well as hip-hop star Nublu.

5MIINUST and Puuluup took home three prizes from Thursday's Estonian Music Awards. Their joint record "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit" ensured the Eurovision stars won the awards for Ethno /Folk Album of the Year, Band of the Year and Album of the Year.

Hip-hop star Nublu also won three awards: pop artist of the year, song of the year ("Push It" with Maria Kallastu) and music video of the year for the same song.

Mari Jürjens and Florian Wahl also had a successful evening, winning two awards each. Jürjens won Songwriter's Album of the Year for "… aga samas …," as well as Female Artist of the Year. Florian Wahl took home the Male Artist of the Year prize along wth the Indie / Alternative Album of the Year award for his record "Flo Raadio".

The winners of the Estonian Music Awards were chosen by a 159-member jury. The music video of the year was decided by a popular vote on the Delfi portal. Songwriter, producer and musician Sven Lõhmus was also presented with a special award for his outstanding contribution to Estonian music.

The full list of 2025 Estonian Music Awards winners is as follows:

Debut Album of the Year – Karl Killing "37"

Indie / Alternative Album of the Year – Florian Wahl "Flo Raadio"

Songwriter's Album of the Year – Mari Jürjens "… aga samas …"

Electronic Music Album of the Year – Ajukaja and Mart Avi "Death of Music"

Ethno /Folk Album of the Year – 5MIINUST and Puuluup "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit

Hip-hop / Rap Artist of the Year – Säm "Südamelt ära"

Jazz Album of the Year – Estonian Voices "Kallimale"

Metal Album of the Year – Goresoerd "Inkvisiitor"

Rock Album of the Year – Kosmikud "Surm Lõuna-Saksamaal"

Pop Artist of the Year – Nublu

Female Artist of the Year – Mari Jürjens

Male Artist of the Year – Florian Wahl

Band of the Year – 5MIINUST and Puuluup

Song of the Year – Nublu and Maria Kallastu "Push It"

Album of the Year – 5MIINUST and Puuluup "Kannatused ehk külakiigel pole stopperit"

Classical Album of the Year – Jüri Reinvere "Ship of Fools"

Performed by: Estonian Festival Orchestra, conductor Paavo Järvi, soloists Maarika Järvi, Monika Mattiesen

Music Video of the Year – Nublu and Maria Kallastu "Push It"

