Estonian rapper nublu, singer-songwriter Vaiko Eplik join forces for new EP

Source: Universal
This Friday, award-winning Estonian artists Nublu and Vaiko Eplik surprised fans with the release of "Supersuure hoolega," a joint five-track EP featuring all new material.

The EP was produced by Gevin Niglas and Frederik Küüts, with songwriting credits also including Allan Vainola, Steven Ilves and Carlos Ukareda.

nublu is a popular Estonian rapper known for his distinctive mumble rap style, with hit singles including "Mina ka" and the Narva-spotlighting anthem "für Oksana" (with gameboy tetris).

Vaiko Eplik is an Estonian singer-songwriter and producer whose career has spanned several collectives as well as a prolific solo career, earning him the title of ERR's 2024 Musician of the Year.

In 2015, Eplik also curated and released a three-disc compilation titled "Esto-Muusika: Ulgu-Eesti Leviplaadid 1958-1988," featuring music from the post-World War II Estonian diaspora of the second half of the 20th century.

"Supersuure hoolega" marks the first new material either artist has released in 2025, following last year's release of nublu's EP "Kirjadkoju.zip" and Eplik's award-winning full-length album "Lähen müüjaks."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

