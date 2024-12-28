Nublu and Maria Kallastu's 'Push it' named Raadio 2's song of the year

Nublu won Raadio 2's Estonian Hit of the Year award for the third time on Friday for his song "Push it" (feat. Maria Kallastu).

Villemdrillem scored both second and third place with songs "Kuruta" and "Rändaja."

The editors' favorite was awarded to Haldi & ans Flamingo, while the newcomer title went to Florian Wahl, whose song "Mu vend on lesbi" was voted fifth on the Hit of the Year chart. The award for Best Debut was given to Miriko for the song "Warmth (It All Feels So Lonely)," and a special award for the most-played song on Raadio 2's airwaves went to EiK koos Mattias Tirmaste for "Hülgehall."

The best international song was awarded to Billie Eilish's "Birds Of A Feather."

You can see a list of the winners here.

This year's public poll received 172,001 votes.

Raadio 2 has been chosing a hit song of the year since 1994.

