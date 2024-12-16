Voting now open for final stage of Raadio 2's Estonian Hit of the Year

The final stage of Raadio 2's prestigious Hit of the Year competition got underway this Monday, with only the top Estonian ten tracks of 2024 remaining. The winner of 2024's competition will be announced during a live show on December 27.

On Monday, December 16, the ten most popular songs produced by Estonian artists in 2024 were announced on Raadio 2's website. Music fans can still vote for their favorite tracks until December 27.

The Estonian tracks that are still in the running for this year's prize are:

5miinust & Puuluup – "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi"

Arop – "A.I.A. (Anna Inimesele Andeks)" feat. Lea Dali Lion

Florian Wahl – "Mu vend on lesbi"

Nublu – "Push it" (feat. Maria Kallastu)

Säm – "Kõik mu süü"

Triibupasta, Valge Tüdruk – "Hr. maakler"

Villemdrillem – "Klepto"

Villemdrillem – "Kuruta"

Villemdrillem – "Probleem" (feat. Kohver)

Villemdrillem – "Rändaja"

The winners of the 2024 Hit of the Year Award, in both the domestic and international categories, will be announced on the evening of December 27.

The marathon Hit of the Year Awards day begin at 9 a.m. on Raadio 2. From 7 p.m., live coverage of the awards will move to Tallinn's Club D3, where this year's winners will be announced by hosts Marta Püssa and Bert Järvet.

After the live broadcast, the club will open its doors to guests. The after-party includes performances by Valge Tüdruk, Maria Kallastu, Säm, Florian Wahl (DJ), Marta Püssa (DJ) and Dr.Philgood (DJ)

Voting for Estonia's 2024 Hit of the Year takes place online here.

