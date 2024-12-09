X!

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

News
Martin Garrix.
Martin Garrix. Source: Martin Garrix/Ps Music Agency
News

On May 31 next year, Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix is set to perform a live outdoor show at Tartu's Raadi Airfield.

Garrix burst onto the international scene in 2013 at the age of 17 with his hit "Animals.". Since then, he has gone on to collaborate with a host of top artists including Khalid, Macklemore and Dua Lipa and many more.

In addition to his career as a musician, Garrix also runs his own record label STMPD RCRDS and a studio complex in Amsterdam, where he mentors newcomers. He has been named the world's best DJ five times.

Martin Garrix has performed in Estonia three times before, during the Weekend Festival in Pärnu in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

19:41

Tartu signs new cooperation agreement with South Korea's Gangwon State

19:25

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

18:53

Estonian driver Paul Aron to test out Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

18:18

Estonian freestyle skiing star Kelly Sildaru has knee surgery in Tallinn

17:43

Estonian chess star Mai Narva third at European Championships in Skopje

17:08

Estonian buyer pays €19m for state-owned railway company Operail

16:27

Raul Rebane: Unpleasant historical attitudes manifesting in wartime

16:05

Administrative costs growing or falling depending on calculation methodology

15:50

Gallery: Lääne-Viru County village recreated in gingerbread

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

08.12

Kallas' changes at EU's diplomatic service ruffling feathers in Brussels

13:39

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

07:48

Economists: Wage growth, lower loan payments will not compensate for rising prices

13:04

Reserve general: Russian bluff called in Syria

13:48

Estonian prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine Updated

08.12

Estonian instructors training Ukrainian troops in England

07.12

Jogger rescued in Võru County as PPA uses siren to help her out

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo