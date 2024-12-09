Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

On May 31 next year, Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix is set to perform a live outdoor show at Tartu's Raadi Airfield.

Garrix burst onto the international scene in 2013 at the age of 17 with his hit "Animals.". Since then, he has gone on to collaborate with a host of top artists including Khalid, Macklemore and Dua Lipa and many more.

In addition to his career as a musician, Garrix also runs his own record label STMPD RCRDS and a studio complex in Amsterdam, where he mentors newcomers. He has been named the world's best DJ five times.

Martin Garrix has performed in Estonia three times before, during the Weekend Festival in Pärnu in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

---

