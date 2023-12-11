Raadio 2's top 20 Estonian and international hits of the year announced

Raadio 2's annual "Hit of the Year" poll has reached its midway stage, with the 20 best Estonian and international songs from 2023 having now been chosen.

Voting for "Hit of the Year" takes place in three stages. Until December 11, people have been able to choose their favorite songs from a long list of hits. From now until December 21, only the top 20 Estonian songs and top 20 international songs are still in the running, with voting continuing via the Raadio 2 website here.

On December 21, the top 10 Estonian and top 10 international hits, which listeners have enjoyed the most throughout the year will be announced.

Voting will then continue to sort out the top ten, with the winners finally unveiled at an award ceremony on December 28.

Raadio 2's top 20 Estonian songs of the year:

2 Quick Start "Ristteel"

5 Miinust, Nublu, Nexus "Kõrvetab"

Alika "Bridges"

An-Marlen "Endale"

Bedwetters "Monsters"

Clicherik & Mäx "Mõtled mu peale"

Karl Killing "Hoia end" (feat. Villemdrillem)

Karl-Erik Taukar "Silmad pärani kinni"

Liis Lemsalu, Reket, Kohver "Paus"

Meelik "Tuju"

Merilin Mälk, Säm "11"

Nublu "Duubel5-v2.mp3"

Nublu "Heikki???"

Nublu "Ära ärata"

Ollie "Venom"

Reket "Panama paberid"

Shanon "Nüüd ja praegu"

Stefan "Seotud käed"

Villemdrillem "Kinnisilmi"

Villemdrillem "Leekiv armastus"

Top 20 international songs of the year:

Billie Eilish "What Was I Made For?"

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding "Miracle"

Calvin Harris, Sam Smith "Desire"

Cassö, Raye, D-Block Europe "Prada"

Central Cee, Dave "Sprinter"

Doja Cat "Paint the Town Red"

Dua Lipa "Dance the Night"

Ed Sheeran "Eyes Closed"

Harry Styles "Satellite"

Jain "Makeba"

Kenya Grace "Strangers"

Käärijä "Cha"

Loreen "Tattoo"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Maneskin "Honey (Are You Coming?)"

SZA "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift "Cruel Summer"

Taylor Swift "Karma"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Madonna "Popular"

Troye Sivan "Rush"

